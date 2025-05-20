Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 20,188 WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 20,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WM Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 11,573 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WM Technology by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Stock Performance

Shares of MAPS opened at $1.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.24. WM Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM Technology ( NASDAQ:MAPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $44.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. WM Technology had a negative net margin of 1.02% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%.

Separately, Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.61 price objective on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and education and learning information to help newer consumers learn about the types of products to purchase.

