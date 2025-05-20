Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) by 53.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,120 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vigil Neuroscience were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 683 Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after buying an additional 180,420 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 528,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 293,461 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Vigil Neuroscience by 698.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 367,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 321,300 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 85.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 266,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 122,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

VIGL stock opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.31 and a 1-year high of $6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $116.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

Vigil Neuroscience ( NASDAQ:VIGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vigil Neuroscience, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on VIGL. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Monday, May 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vigil Neuroscience from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, William Blair upgraded Vigil Neuroscience to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vigil Neuroscience has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

