Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 20,230 Shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its position in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 20,230 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Enel Chile were worth $90,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Enel Chile during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 3.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Enel Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Enel Chile Stock Performance

NYSE ENIC opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $4.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.90.

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Enel Chile had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $1,054.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,095.67 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Enel Chile S.A. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enel Chile Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a $0.1779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. Enel Chile’s payout ratio is 157.14%.

About Enel Chile

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

