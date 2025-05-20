Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $42,000 Position in Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:QTTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 12,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QTTB. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Q32 Bio during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 31.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Q32 Bio Stock Performance

Shares of QTTB stock opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. Q32 Bio Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.38 and a 52 week high of $53.79. The company has a market cap of $21.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Q32 Bio ( NASDAQ:QTTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.33. As a group, analysts anticipate that Q32 Bio Inc. will post -12.32 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QTTB shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Q32 Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Q32 Bio from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Q32 Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Q32 Bio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.71.

About Q32 Bio

Q32 Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops biologic therapeutics to restore healthy immune balance in patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases driven by pathological immune dysfunction in the United States. Its lead product candidate is ADX-097, a humanized anti-C3d monoclonal antibody fusion protein to restore complement regulation, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of renal and other complement-mediated diseases of high unmet need, including lupus nephritis, immunoglobulin A nephropathy, complement component 3 glomerulopathy, and anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis.

