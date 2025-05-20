Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stake in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY – Free Report) by 50.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,305 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Century Casinos were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CNTY. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,620,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,251,000 after buying an additional 90,556 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,975,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after buying an additional 79,086 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. 66.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Century Casinos from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Century Casinos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Century Casinos from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on Century Casinos from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Century Casinos presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Century Casinos Stock Down 7.4%

Shares of CNTY opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.79. Century Casinos, Inc. has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.11). Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 41.20% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $130.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Casinos, Inc. will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Century Casinos Profile

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company in the United States, Canada, and Poland. It develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, and horse racing including, off-track betting; and entertainment facilities. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

