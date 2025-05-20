D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Acquires 29,047 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203,806 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,047 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.53% of Rackspace Technology worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 109,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 50,896 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $715,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Rackspace Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $855,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Rackspace Technology by 89.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. 82.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rackspace Technology Stock Performance

Rackspace Technology stock opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $294.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 2.14. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.41.

Insider Activity

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $665.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.98 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS.

In related news, CEO Amar Maletira sold 521,840 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.87, for a total transaction of $975,840.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,368,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,168,773.36. This trade represents a 10.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dharmendra Kumar Sinha sold 17,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.37, for a total transaction of $41,427.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,293,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,436,374.73. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,154,204 shares of company stock worth $2,384,960. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RXT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.95 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Rackspace Technology Profile

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.

