D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Boosts Stake in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Free Report) by 863.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,991 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,187 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Banco de Chile were worth $3,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Banco de Chile by 81.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $836,000. Matthews International Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $400,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco de Chile by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 17,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Finally, Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $4,536,000. 1.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE BCH opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day moving average of $25.58. Banco de Chile has a 1 year low of $22.06 and a 1 year high of $31.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Banco de Chile Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $2.1037 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Banco de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Banco de Chile from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking services to customers in Chile. The company offers checking and debit accounts, debit and credit cards, and lines of credit; mortgage, consume, commercial, general purpose mortgage loans, and finance leases; and factoring services, mutual fund management, stock brokerage, foreign trade, payments and collections, insurance brokerage, including life and general insurance, as well as time deposits, savings instruments, and foreign currency services through branches under the Banco de Chile and Banco Edwards brands.

