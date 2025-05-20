D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys 113,017 Shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 93.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 113,017 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.07% of Liberty Global worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Barclays PLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 153.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 496,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 300,126 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 17,749 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,137,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Liberty Global from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Liberty Global from $13.00 to $10.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Liberty Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $24.70 to $12.40 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $11.00 price target on Liberty Global and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.94.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $9.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.05. Liberty Global Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.03 and a 1 year high of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.23.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by ($3.01). Liberty Global had a return on equity of 9.83% and a net margin of 23.09%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. On average, analysts expect that Liberty Global Ltd. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as WiFi features, security, anti-virus, firewall, spam protection, smart home services, online storage solutions, and web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

