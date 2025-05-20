D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Buys New Shares in YHN Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:YHNA)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in YHN Acquisition I Limited (NASDAQ:YHNA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 296,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,985,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ATW Spac Management LLC purchased a new stake in YHN Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,053,000. AQR Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of YHN Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,856,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in YHN Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in YHN Acquisition I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,424,000. Finally, Heights Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YHN Acquisition I in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000.

Shares of YHNA stock opened at $10.32 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.22. YHN Acquisition I Limited has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $10.70.

YHN Acquisition I Limited is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. YHN Acquisition I Limited is based in New York.

