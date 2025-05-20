D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL – Free Report) by 336.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,635 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Seadrill were worth $2,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SDRL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Seadrill during the fourth quarter valued at $66,400,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Seadrill during the fourth quarter valued at $39,903,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Seadrill during the fourth quarter valued at $33,104,000. Condire Management LP lifted its position in Seadrill by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Condire Management LP now owns 3,039,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,332,000 after purchasing an additional 467,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Seadrill by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,459,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $134,677,000 after purchasing an additional 384,471 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SDRL stock opened at $23.82 on Tuesday. Seadrill Limited has a 12-month low of $17.74 and a 12-month high of $56.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.48.

Seadrill ( NYSE:SDRL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.48). Seadrill had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.69 million. Equities research analysts predict that Seadrill Limited will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SDRL. BTIG Research set a $28.00 target price on Seadrill in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Seadrill from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Seadrill in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Seadrill Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Floaters, Jack-up rigs, and Other. The Floaters segment encompasses drilling, completion, and maintenance of offshore exploration and production wells. the Jack-up Rigs segment includes drilling contracts relate to jack-up rigs for operations in harsh and benign environments in shallow water.

