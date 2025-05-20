D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,438 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $3,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HY. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 421.8% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 164.5% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 2,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.47% of the company’s stock.

HY stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $759.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 3.68%. The business had revenue of $910.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.80 million. Research analysts anticipate that Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.67%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Hyster-Yale Materials Handling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.

Hyster-Yale, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. The company manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. It markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

