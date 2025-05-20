D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 27.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,116 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.64% of Allient worth $2,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ALNT. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allient by 74.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Allient by 71.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 37,151 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Allient by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 42,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Allient by 23,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 404,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in Allient during the fourth quarter worth $407,000. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Allient Price Performance

Shares of ALNT stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $539.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22 and a beta of 1.39. Allient Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.91 and a 12 month high of $32.95.

Allient Dividend Announcement

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. Allient had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $134.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. Research analysts expect that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ALNT. Northland Capmk lowered Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price objective on Allient in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

