D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.73 Million Stake in Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE – Free Report) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 145,602 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Kimball Electronics were worth $2,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KE. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Kimball Electronics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 8,726 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 358.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 11,901 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimball Electronics by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KE. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimball Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of Kimball Electronics from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimball Electronics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

Shares of KE stock opened at $17.58 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Kimball Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.41 and a 1 year high of $24.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.94 and a beta of 1.11.

Kimball Electronics (NASDAQ:KE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Kimball Electronics had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The business had revenue of $374.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.08 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimball Electronics, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimball Electronics, Inc engages in the provision of electronics manufacturing, engineering, and supply chain support services to customers in the automotive, medical, and industrial end markets. The Company also offers contract manufacturing services, including engineering and supply chain support for the production of electronic assemblies and other products, including non-electronic components, medical devices, medical disposables, and precision molded plastics, as well as automation, test, and inspection equipment primarily used in automotive, medical, and industrial applications.

