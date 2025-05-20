D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.81 Million Stake in Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLG – Free Report) by 111.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,112 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.20% of Covenant Logistics Group worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 10,584 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 110.2% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 188,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after buying an additional 99,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its stake in Covenant Logistics Group by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Covenant Logistics Group Stock Performance

Shares of CVLG opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $25.39. Covenant Logistics Group, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $30.77. The company has a market cap of $619.94 million, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Covenant Logistics Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Covenant Logistics Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

Covenant Logistics Group Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

Further Reading

