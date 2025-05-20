D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 692.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 141,376 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.22% of Alexander & Baldwin worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALEX. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 284.2% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth about $112,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Alexander & Baldwin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alexander & Baldwin from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 16th.

Alexander & Baldwin Price Performance

ALEX stock opened at $17.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $20.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.86.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $62.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.68 million. Alexander & Baldwin had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 5.93%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexander & Baldwin Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.88%.

Alexander & Baldwin Profile

(Free Report)

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alexander & Baldwin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alexander & Baldwin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.