D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $2.92 Million Holdings in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 709,769 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,599 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Definitive Healthcare worth $2,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 3,652.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Definitive Healthcare alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. BTIG Research cut Definitive Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Definitive Healthcare from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Definitive Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DH opened at $3.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Definitive Healthcare Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.15 and a 52-week high of $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $489.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day moving average is $3.84.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Definitive Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.76% and a negative net margin of 142.38%. The company had revenue of $59.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Definitive Healthcare Corp. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Definitive Healthcare

(Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Definitive Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definitive Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.