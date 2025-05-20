D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.02 Million Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Free Report) by 103.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,041 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.22% of Universal worth $3,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UVV. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Universal by 828.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Universal during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Universal by 325.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Universal in the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Universal by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:UVV opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. Universal Co. has a one year low of $45.19 and a one year high of $59.83. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Universal ( NYSE:UVV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The firm had revenue of $937.19 million for the quarter.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

