D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) by 61.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 42,791 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.07% of Belden worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Belden by 234.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 224,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,266,000 after buying an additional 157,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Belden during the 4th quarter worth about $54,167,000. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,723,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Belden in the fourth quarter valued at about $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BDC stock opened at $111.36 on Tuesday. Belden Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.18 and a 1 year high of $131.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average is $110.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Belden had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The company had revenue of $624.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Belden Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Belden’s payout ratio is 3.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a research note on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Belden from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Belden from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Belden from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Belden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

In other Belden news, SVP Leah Tate sold 231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $26,250.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,518.80. This trade represents a 0.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory James Mccray sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.21, for a total transaction of $441,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $441,776.79. This trade represents a 50.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,259 shares of company stock worth $2,340,577. Corporate insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of signal transmission solutions for mission critical applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber to the home, and building automation.

