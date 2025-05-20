D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Position in V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of V2X, Inc. (NYSE:VVX – Free Report) by 191.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 55,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,217 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in V2X were worth $2,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,712,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,554,000 after buying an additional 714,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 898,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,957,000 after buying an additional 144,029 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,035,000 after buying an additional 97,399 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 345,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,521,000 after buying an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of V2X by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,366,000 after buying an additional 46,932 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

VVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of V2X from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of V2X from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of V2X from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of V2X in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V2X presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

V2X stock opened at $47.97 on Tuesday. V2X, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.33 and a 200-day moving average of $51.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.33, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. V2X had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that V2X, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients worldwide. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, civilian, and international clients. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Mclean, Virginia.

