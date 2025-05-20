D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) by 672.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,597 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,533,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,464 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,654,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,497,000 after buying an additional 794,494 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,940,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,810,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 595,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,844,000 after buying an additional 93,267 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Down 0.4%

AIRR stock opened at $77.65 on Tuesday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.93.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This is a boost from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIRR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.