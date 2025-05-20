D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $2.73 Million in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,733,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 4,096 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 61,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 22,128 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 801.9% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 7,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.2%
Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $73.88 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $63.66 and a 12 month high of $75.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.64.
About Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
