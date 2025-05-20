D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $2.74 Million in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 28,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,738,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 30.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,143,000. Vertex Planning Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Vertex Planning Partners LLC now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $455,000.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF stock opened at $105.74 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $87.03 and a 12-month high of $106.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.11.

About iShares U.S. Utilities ETF

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

