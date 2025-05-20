D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Invests $2.99 Million in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:DRDBU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit (NASDAQ:DRDBU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,991,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,970,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,863,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,492,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000.

Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRDBU opened at $10.36 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.25. Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $10.60.

About Roman DBDR Acquisition Corp. II Unit

We are a newly organized blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

