D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.34% of Matthews International worth $2,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MATW. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 551.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 797.2% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Matthews International by 1,865.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Matthews International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Matthews International Price Performance

Matthews International stock opened at $20.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $18.50 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.09. The company has a market cap of $641.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Matthews International Dividend Announcement

Matthews International ( NASDAQ:MATW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 12.88% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $427.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.62 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Matthews International Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.22%.

Matthews International Profile

(Free Report)

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MATW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.