D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Free Report) by 31.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 436,588 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 204,252 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Teekay were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TK. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Teekay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teekay in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,623 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teekay by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,014 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teekay during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.73% of the company’s stock.

Teekay Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:TK opened at $8.44 on Tuesday. Teekay Co. has a 12 month low of $5.65 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.02. The company has a market capitalization of $775.10 million, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.37.

Teekay Dividend Announcement

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The shipping company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $161.63 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 2nd. Teekay’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teekay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday.

About Teekay

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

