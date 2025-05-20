D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,323 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 5,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VICI Properties by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in VICI Properties by 404.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.25 to $34.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.18.

Shares of VICI opened at $32.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.53 and a 1-year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.58. VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $984.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.4325 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.20%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

