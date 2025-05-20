D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New $3 Million Investment in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 143,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,995,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned 0.25% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ILF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,204,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 373.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 636,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,310,000 after buying an additional 502,044 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 1,062.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 392,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,202,000 after buying an additional 358,504 shares during the last quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,329,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000.

iShares Latin America 40 ETF Stock Up 0.5%

NYSEARCA:ILF opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.28. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.92.

About iShares Latin America 40 ETF

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

