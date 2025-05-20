D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,979 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Autoliv by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,146,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $670,270,000 after acquiring an additional 641,895 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,761,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,382,265 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $223,433,000 after buying an additional 351,876 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 701,994 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $65,840,000 after buying an additional 284,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 4th quarter valued at $25,749,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. HSBC cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $109.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.29.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of ALV opened at $102.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.34. Autoliv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.49 and a 52-week high of $129.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autoliv news, EVP Per Jonas Jademyr sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.85, for a total transaction of $39,638.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,712.25. This trade represents a 36.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Fredrik Westin sold 1,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $178,839.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at $720,218.59. This represents a 19.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,253 shares of company stock valued at $915,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

