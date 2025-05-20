D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 17,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,147,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 145,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,558,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Associates Inc now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.38. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $150.43 and a 52 week high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $275.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

