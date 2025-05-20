D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Makes New Investment in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree, Inc. (NYSE:WT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 270,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WT. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 29,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WisdomTree by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WT opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. WisdomTree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.74.

WisdomTree ( NYSE:WT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. WisdomTree had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $108.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WisdomTree, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. WisdomTree’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.29%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of WisdomTree from $9.75 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WisdomTree has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

WisdomTree, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

