D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Holdings in Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,118 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Couchbase were worth $2,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Couchbase by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,693,000 after acquiring an additional 756,394 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,703,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,554,000 after purchasing an additional 712,936 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,089,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,569,000 after purchasing an additional 441,770 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,604,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 195,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,126,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,916,000 after purchasing an additional 164,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase Price Performance

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. Couchbase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $28.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.22). Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.31% and a negative return on equity of 57.22%. The company had revenue of $54.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.25 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Couchbase in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Couchbase from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Couchbase

Insider Buying and Selling at Couchbase

In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 15,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total transaction of $245,923.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 427,699 shares in the company, valued at $6,599,395.57. This trade represents a 3.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Couchbase Profile

(Free Report)

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BASE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.