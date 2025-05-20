D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Raises Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 591,944 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,674 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brightcove by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 490,700 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,135,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 99.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,689 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 15,291 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brightcove by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 397,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $4.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.12 million, a P/E ratio of -21.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.26. Brightcove Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.94 and a 52-week high of $4.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Brightcove in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Brightcove Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company’s solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

