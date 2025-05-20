D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 341,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,218 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned about 0.12% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 805.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LXP opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.02. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.54.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $87.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 270.00%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LXP. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

