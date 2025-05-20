D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Reduces Stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 197,107 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 27,030 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in AnaptysBio were worth $2,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,212,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,843,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 143,584 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 334,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 97,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 240.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 81,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ANAB shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.88.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 1.2%

AnaptysBio stock opened at $20.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.20. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.21 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.30) by $0.02. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. The business had revenue of $27.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 million. Research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 24th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biotechnology company to reacquire up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

