D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 17,259 Shares of LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,259 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in LiveRamp were worth $2,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $392,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,251,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,416,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,023,000 after purchasing an additional 58,568 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RAMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.17.
Shares of RAMP opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 2,916.00 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.45 and a 1-year high of $38.00.
LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.
