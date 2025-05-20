D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 2,059,128 Shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Free Report) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,297,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,059,128 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Gaotu Techedu were worth $2,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 34,133 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Gaotu Techedu by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 108,224 shares during the last quarter. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Performance

NYSE GOTU opened at $3.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $982.37 million, a P/E ratio of -6.81 and a beta of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.78. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36.

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.12. Gaotu Techedu had a negative return on equity of 37.79% and a negative net margin of 26.36%.

Gaotu Techedu declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $0.00 in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides learning services, educational content, and digitalized learning products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers traditional online academic subject tutoring services that covers academic subjects, such as mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science for students; non-academic tutoring services; personal interest courses comprising chess learning, family relationships and education, humanities, and science courses; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, and other exams.

