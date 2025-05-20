D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Sells 22,055 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 22,055 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $2,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 45,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,242 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,793 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 79.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BBW has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Stock Performance

NYSE:BBW opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.13 and a 200-day moving average of $39.33. The company has a market capitalization of $549.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.54. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $48.23.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $150.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.53 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 38.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. This is a boost from Build-A-Bear Workshop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Build-A-Bear Workshop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.10%.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

