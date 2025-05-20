D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,250 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Cimpress were worth $2,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $131,477,000 after purchasing an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in Cimpress by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 884,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,406,000 after purchasing an additional 203,806 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cimpress by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 592,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,472,000 after purchasing an additional 141,942 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cimpress by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 236,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cimpress by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 171,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,876 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cimpress Stock Performance

Shares of CMPR opened at $45.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.82. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cimpress ( NASDAQ:CMPR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.94). Cimpress had a negative return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $789.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.02 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $207,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,224 shares in the company, valued at $839,296. This represents a 32.84% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMPR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $95.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cimpress from $87.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Cimpress Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

See Also

