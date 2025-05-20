Desjardins Has Pessimistic Outlook of CAE FY2027 Earnings

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) – Desjardins dropped their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for shares of CAE in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 14th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.62.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC upped their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CAE from C$43.00 to C$41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on CAE from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on CAE from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$38.45.

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$35.50 on Monday. CAE has a 52-week low of C$22.28 and a 52-week high of C$39.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$34.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.04, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.84.

CAE Inc is a global company focused on delivering training for the civil aviation, defense, security, and healthcare markets. Multiple types of simulators and synthetic exercises may be sold to customers to serve as alternatives for live-training experiences. The company’s training solutions are provided through products and services.

