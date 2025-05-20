Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 11,220 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 43.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 37,167 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,220 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $4,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 502.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 253 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $136.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $134.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Boise Cascade Stock Performance

BCC opened at $91.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.50. Boise Cascade has a 1-year low of $84.53 and a 1-year high of $155.42. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.30). Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 10.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,585.46. This represents a 10.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

(Free Report)

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.