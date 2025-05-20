Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 11,353 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,319 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,353 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ichor were worth $4,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 52.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 377.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,897 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after purchasing an additional 74,255 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ichor by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICHR has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Ichor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ichor in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Ichor from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Ichor Trading Down 2.3%

Ichor stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $42.70. The company has a market capitalization of $609.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). Ichor had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The business had revenue of $244.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ichor

In other Ichor news, CEO Jeff Andreson purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.86 per share, for a total transaction of $168,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,815,114.84. This trade represents a 3.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

