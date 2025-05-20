Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 14,198 Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,198 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LEGN. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 7,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 1,052.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Legend Biotech by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LEGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Legend Biotech presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

LEGN opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.64 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.62. Legend Biotech Co. has a one year low of $27.34 and a one year high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.33. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 29.69% and a negative net margin of 66.92%. The company had revenue of $195.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Legend Biotech Co. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

