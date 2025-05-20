Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 174,926 Shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 1,332.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 188,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 174,926 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $3,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 49,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Gates Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,154,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,487.4% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 146,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 140,440 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter worth about $529,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Insider Activity at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson purchased 60,000 shares of Gates Industrial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,173,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 188,452 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,121.12. This trade represents a 46.71% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of GTES opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 1-year low of $14.70 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day moving average of $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.89.

View Our Latest Report on Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.