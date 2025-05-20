Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 17,971 Shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,871 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,971 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of International Bancshares worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IBOC. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,753,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,750,000 after purchasing an additional 636,533 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $39,913,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,450,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,585,000 after purchasing an additional 255,070 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,412,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,216,000 after purchasing an additional 144,684 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 2,051.6% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Bancshares stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.83. International Bancshares Co. has a 52 week low of $53.33 and a 52 week high of $76.91.

About International Bancshares

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%. The firm had revenue of $198.22 million for the quarter.

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

