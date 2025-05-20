Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 2,697 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Free Report) by 138.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,697 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.11% of Graham worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graham by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 31 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Graham by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Graham by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graham Price Performance

Graham stock opened at $959.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $938.56 and its 200 day moving average is $926.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.79 and a beta of 0.91. Graham Holdings has a one year low of $683.00 and a one year high of $1,015.00.

Graham Announces Dividend

Graham ( NYSE:GHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $11.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.29 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Graham had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 4.86%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 17th will be paid a $1.80 dividend. This represents a $7.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 17th. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graham from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd.

About Graham

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company in the United States and internationally. It provides test preparation services and materials; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global; operations support services for online courses and programs; training and test preparation services for accounting and financial services professionals; English-language training, academic preparation programs, and test preparation for English proficiency exams; and A-level examination preparation services, as well as operates colleges, business school, higher education institution, and an online learning institution.

