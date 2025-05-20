Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 29,972 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,972 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.11% of CNO Financial Group worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 368.2% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 193.2% during the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 137.8% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $469,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,561.49. This trade represents a 14.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Yvonne K. Franzese sold 2,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total transaction of $84,908.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,606.92. This represents a 6.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,512 shares of company stock valued at $6,497,710 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CNO Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CNO opened at $38.78 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.90. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 17.20%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $975.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from CNO Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

CNO Financial Group Company Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

