Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 31,346 Shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,699 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.10% of SM Energy worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SM Energy by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $179,546,000 after acquiring an additional 835,929 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SM Energy by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,998,000 after acquiring an additional 767,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in SM Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,059,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SM Energy by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 519,302 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after acquiring an additional 354,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682,093 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,718,000 after acquiring an additional 296,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Get SM Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on SM Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Williams Trading set a $41.00 target price on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on SM Energy from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on SM Energy from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SM Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.92.

SM Energy Price Performance

SM opened at $23.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.16 and a 200 day moving average of $34.47. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $19.67 and a 52-week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.17.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

SM Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barton R. Brookman, Jr. purchased 7,000 shares of SM Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.36 per share, with a total value of $226,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $474,591.76. The trade was a 91.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.