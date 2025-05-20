Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 52,716 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Free Report) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,716 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in ACM Research were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,739 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of ACM Research by 506.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACMR opened at $23.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.57. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.87 and a 1 year high of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

In other ACM Research news, Director Haiping Dun sold 9,518 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $276,022.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 755,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,897,610. The trade was a 1.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 163,308 shares of ACM Research stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,899,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,060. This represents a 62.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 266,576 shares of company stock valued at $7,693,575 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACMR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ACM Research in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Craig Hallum upgraded ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

