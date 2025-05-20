Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 73,892 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) by 16.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 519,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 73,892 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.18% of LXP Industrial Trust worth $4,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,815,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,084 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 228,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 36,336 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,103,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,200,000 after purchasing an additional 311,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,331,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,295,000 after purchasing an additional 46,050 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Monday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

NYSE LXP opened at $8.40 on Tuesday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $10.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 64.62 and a beta of 1.02.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $87.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is 270.00%.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

