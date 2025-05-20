Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 83,670 Shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) by 27,890.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 83,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,670 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in CNA Financial were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in CNA Financial by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 98,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $347,000. Blue Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in CNA Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in CNA Financial by 200.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,364 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 11,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its stake in CNA Financial by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 32,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CNA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

NYSE:CNA opened at $48.54 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.53. CNA Financial Co. has a one year low of $42.85 and a one year high of $52.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.61.

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. CNA Financial had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 6.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.10%.

In related news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.86, for a total value of $305,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 720,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,200,796.12. This represents a 0.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel Paul Franzetti sold 12,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total transaction of $637,338.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 75,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,709,524.72. This represents a 14.66% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,741 shares of company stock worth $1,559,401 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

